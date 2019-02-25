SHIPMAN, Lynnita Faith
On February 21, 2019, she went to live with Jesus. She is with her late husband, Gil, and our parents, and she has legs again. She passed away about 1 am, at the age of 75, while in a nursing home in Brandon, FL. She is survived by her younger siblings, Langfred White and Brenda Smith; her stepdaughter, Leora Lastinger; and two grandchildren. There will not be a memorial service because she will be cremated and her ashes scattered in the North Georgia Mountains. For anyone who would like to do something in her memory, please donate to your local animal shelter, or better yet, adopt a cat or a dog and love them like she would.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019