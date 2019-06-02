Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lyra Judith EBANKS. View Sign Service Information Garden Of Memories Funeral Home 4207 E LAKE AVE Tampa , FL 33610 (813)-626-3161 Send Flowers Obituary

EBANKS, Lyra Judith



87, of Eden, Utah, was welcomed into the loving arms of our Lord May 26, 2019. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God gave her courage and peace throughout her life.



Lyra was born in Grand Cayman Island to the late Captain Newton and Christina Yates April 24, 1932. Growing up, she was one of 11 children on her father's farm near the island's West Bay. After high school graduation, she remained to run a local restaurant as manager and cook.



She married the love of her life, William Edmund Ebanks, January 9, 1954 in Folkston, GA. She and Edmund had two children, Eddie and Emily, whom they raised in Tampa, FL. From the very beginning, she raised her children in the nurture and admonition of the Lord Jesus Christ.



Lyra was kind and soft-spoken, and always had time for her children, family, and friends. She loved child care, cooking, sewing, gardening, and reading the bible.



Lyra is survived by her son, Eddie Ebanks and wife, Linda Leimkuehler of Overland Park, KS; her daughter, Emily Ebanks Wiener and husband, Jeff of Eden, UT; her grandchildren, Harrison Wiener and wife, Anna Leon of Tacoma, WA, Jordan Wiener of Savanah, GA; her great-grandchild. (expected on June 19) of Tacoma, WA; her sister, Inez Bodden and husband, Kirby of Tampa; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by nine of her siblings and her husband.



Lyra will have a viewing at Myers Mortuary in Ogden, UT Friday, May 31, 6-8 pm. Lyra's funeral will be in Tampa, FL Wednesday, June 5, 2 pm, at the Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories, and will be buried at the Garden of Memories Cemetery immediately thereafter. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the .

EBANKS, Lyra Judith87, of Eden, Utah, was welcomed into the loving arms of our Lord May 26, 2019. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God gave her courage and peace throughout her life.Lyra was born in Grand Cayman Island to the late Captain Newton and Christina Yates April 24, 1932. Growing up, she was one of 11 children on her father's farm near the island's West Bay. After high school graduation, she remained to run a local restaurant as manager and cook.She married the love of her life, William Edmund Ebanks, January 9, 1954 in Folkston, GA. She and Edmund had two children, Eddie and Emily, whom they raised in Tampa, FL. From the very beginning, she raised her children in the nurture and admonition of the Lord Jesus Christ.Lyra was kind and soft-spoken, and always had time for her children, family, and friends. She loved child care, cooking, sewing, gardening, and reading the bible.Lyra is survived by her son, Eddie Ebanks and wife, Linda Leimkuehler of Overland Park, KS; her daughter, Emily Ebanks Wiener and husband, Jeff of Eden, UT; her grandchildren, Harrison Wiener and wife, Anna Leon of Tacoma, WA, Jordan Wiener of Savanah, GA; her great-grandchild. (expected on June 19) of Tacoma, WA; her sister, Inez Bodden and husband, Kirby of Tampa; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by nine of her siblings and her husband.Lyra will have a viewing at Myers Mortuary in Ogden, UT Friday, May 31, 6-8 pm. Lyra's funeral will be in Tampa, FL Wednesday, June 5, 2 pm, at the Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories, and will be buried at the Garden of Memories Cemetery immediately thereafter. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the . Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close