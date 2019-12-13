ELLIS, Lysle passed December 1, 2019. He was born in Barrington, NY on November 27, 1928. He was the youngest of five children. His mother, Orpha passed away when he was seven, he was raised by his siblings and neighbor Grandma, Daisy. His father, Clarence passed in 1963. Lysle served in both the U.S. Army and Navy, which led to him meeting his late wife, Betty. They married August 31, 1951 and raised four children. Lysle earned a Bachelor of Science from University of California and retired from management at GTE, now Verizon after 29 years. He was a man of faith, and loved to play golf with his sons. Lysle married EfElda Bleakley on May 18, 2006 and they moved to Arcadia, FL in 2013 where they lived happily. He is predeceased by his brother, and sisters, parents, and wife, Betty. Survivors include his children, Craig, Gregg, Kathy and Susan; his wife, EfElda; and her children, Marvin and Kathy; her four granddaughters; and six great-grandchildren.

