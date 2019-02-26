Obituary Guest Book View Sign

CHEEK, Mabel A.



97, of Clearwater, Florida died February 22, 2019. She is survived by her son, Michael C. Cheek; and his companion, Marsha Jordan; daughter, Dr. Kathleen Cheek-Milby and her husband, James D. Milby; son-in-law, Michael S. Needler; grandchildren, Julie Andersen, Allyson Perry, Lindsay Turner, Michael S. Needler Jr., James D. Milby Jr., Nicholas C. Milby, and 12 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of 71 years, Carroll W. Cheek; father and mother, Bert and Grace



Mabel was born December 8, 1921 in Fostoria, Ohio. She was raised on a farm where her father tilled the land, tended livestock, and taught children at a one room school. She graduated from Fostoria High School and met her husband, Carroll, while attending Bowling Green State University. They were married 71 years until Carroll's death on May 30, 2013.



During World War II, Mabel followed Carroll from base to base while he was training to be an Army Air Corps pilot. After training, Carroll served in England as a B-24 bomber pilot with the 392nd Bomb Group. He flew 33 missions over enemy territory.



After the war, Carroll commenced on a successful business career. His first venture was opening a restaurant. Mabel was always ready to help, baking pies at home and carefully delivering them through the side streets and alleys of Bowling Green, Ohio. During this time, Carroll finished his undergraduate degree and obtained a Master's degree in Business Administration from the



Through hard work they prospered. The Carroll and Mabel team expanded their business interests to include owning and operating banks, lumber yards, department stores, and supermarkets throughout northwest Ohio.



In 1983, they moved to Clearwater, Florida. There Carroll opened additional supermarkets while they both energetically supported the community.



Mabel served on the PACT Board, the PAC Foundation Board, and the Education Committee at Ruth Eckerd Hall.



They generously gave to many institutions including Bowling Green State University, Hanover College, Eckerd College, the Long Center, and the Florida Aquarium. In partnership with the late visionary, Bernie Powell, they gave to Morton Plant Hospital. Those gifts resulted in the establishment of the Cheek Powell Heart and Vascular Pavilion and the Susan Cheek Needler



Mabel and Carroll were honored as Humanitarians of the Year by the Tampa Bay Research Institute; awarded the Morton Plant Hospital Golden Flame; and as Mr. and Mrs. Clearwater by the Clearwater Chamber of Commerce.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made In Memory of Mabel A. Cheek to: The First Presbyterian Church, 2330 S. Main St., Findlay, Ohio 45840 or Susan Cheek Needler Breast Cancer Center c/o Morton Plant Mease Foundation, 1200 Druid Road S., Clearwater, FL 33756.



A public visitation will be held at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home, Findlay, Ohio, March 1, 2019, 6-8 pm. A private funeral and burial will be held for the family on a later date.

CHEEK, Mabel A.97, of Clearwater, Florida died February 22, 2019. She is survived by her son, Michael C. Cheek; and his companion, Marsha Jordan; daughter, Dr. Kathleen Cheek-Milby and her husband, James D. Milby; son-in-law, Michael S. Needler; grandchildren, Julie Andersen, Allyson Perry, Lindsay Turner, Michael S. Needler Jr., James D. Milby Jr., Nicholas C. Milby, and 12 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of 71 years, Carroll W. Cheek; father and mother, Bert and Grace Smith ; sisters, Ruby Smith, Esther Kunkleman, Martha Grizzell; brother, Gerald Smith; and her cherished daughter, Susan Cheek Needler.Mabel was born December 8, 1921 in Fostoria, Ohio. She was raised on a farm where her father tilled the land, tended livestock, and taught children at a one room school. She graduated from Fostoria High School and met her husband, Carroll, while attending Bowling Green State University. They were married 71 years until Carroll's death on May 30, 2013.During World War II, Mabel followed Carroll from base to base while he was training to be an Army Air Corps pilot. After training, Carroll served in England as a B-24 bomber pilot with the 392nd Bomb Group. He flew 33 missions over enemy territory.After the war, Carroll commenced on a successful business career. His first venture was opening a restaurant. Mabel was always ready to help, baking pies at home and carefully delivering them through the side streets and alleys of Bowling Green, Ohio. During this time, Carroll finished his undergraduate degree and obtained a Master's degree in Business Administration from the University of Michigan . Their next endeavor was opening an accounting firm where Mabel worked part-time while raising three young children.Through hard work they prospered. The Carroll and Mabel team expanded their business interests to include owning and operating banks, lumber yards, department stores, and supermarkets throughout northwest Ohio.In 1983, they moved to Clearwater, Florida. There Carroll opened additional supermarkets while they both energetically supported the community.Mabel served on the PACT Board, the PAC Foundation Board, and the Education Committee at Ruth Eckerd Hall.They generously gave to many institutions including Bowling Green State University, Hanover College, Eckerd College, the Long Center, and the Florida Aquarium. In partnership with the late visionary, Bernie Powell, they gave to Morton Plant Hospital. Those gifts resulted in the establishment of the Cheek Powell Heart and Vascular Pavilion and the Susan Cheek Needler Breast Cancer Center.Mabel and Carroll were honored as Humanitarians of the Year by the Tampa Bay Research Institute; awarded the Morton Plant Hospital Golden Flame; and as Mr. and Mrs. Clearwater by the Clearwater Chamber of Commerce.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made In Memory of Mabel A. Cheek to: The First Presbyterian Church, 2330 S. Main St., Findlay, Ohio 45840 or Susan Cheek Needler Breast Cancer Center c/o Morton Plant Mease Foundation, 1200 Druid Road S., Clearwater, FL 33756.A public visitation will be held at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home, Findlay, Ohio, March 1, 2019, 6-8 pm. A private funeral and burial will be held for the family on a later date. Funeral Home Coldren Crates Funeral Home

205 West Sandusky Street

Findlay , OH 45840

(419) 668-6149 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Michigan Breast Cancer Smith Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close