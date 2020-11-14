1/1
Mabel BARGFREDE
BARGFREDE, Mabel H. "Kit" died Oct. 23, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY and residing on Long Island, NY for much of her life, Kit moved to Timber Pines in Spring Hill, FL over 20 years ago. In retirement, Kit enjoyed life to the fullest playing tennis, golf and bridge, and traveling the world with her many friends. Eventually Kit moved into assisted living and memory care facilities in Tampa. Preceded in death by husband, Charles Bargfrede; and sister, Evelyn Husted, she is survived by two adopted children, a nephew and several nieces. The family gives its sincere thanks to the caring and compassionate staff at the Legacy at Highwoods Preserve and at Seasons Hospice - St. Josephs. Due to recommended COVID-19 protocols, there are no in-person memorial services planned at this time. Florida Mortuary www.floridamortuary.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 14, 2020.
