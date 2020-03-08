DILLON, Mabel (Sites) left her earthly home in Tampa, FL, March 18, 2019. She was born Maybelle Louise July 23, 1924 in Litwar, WV, to parents, James H. and Lucy A. (Hughett) Sites. Mabel was preceded in death by her parents; brother, James H. Sites Jr.; children, Ronald L. Ferrell and Judith A. (Ferrell) Jenkins Sedita. Surviving and cherishing her memory are grandchildren, Leanne Byers (Kyle), Christopher Jenkins (Vianhi); great-grandchildren, Keith Asbury, Genevieve Jenkins, Alfonzo Waldon, Victoria Jenkins; and four great-great-grandchildren. Holloway Funeral Home (813) 855-2439
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 8, 2020