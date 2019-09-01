MACHADO, Mabel born in Santa Clara, Cuba passed away peacefully on August 26, 2019 at the age of 55, at Memorial Hospital in Tampa, Florida. She is survived by her daughter, Veronica Sanacore, son, Ralph Gallart; as well as her grandchildren, Aleah and Alexander Gallart, and Sloane Sanacore; her mother, Nelcy Romero; and her siblings, Marleny Machado, Jorge Machado, and Daniel Machado. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will always remain in our hearts. www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 1, 2019