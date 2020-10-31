FERRARA, Madeline "Mally" passed away October 1, 2020, in Palm Harbor, Florida, at the age of 89 years old. Mally was born March 13, 1931 to Adam and Mable Ferrara, in the North End of Boston, but spent her golden years living in Florida. Mally was a special aunt to many nieces and nephews. What will be most remembered and missed about Mally is her playful sense of humor. She had an outward generosity towards her friends and family, especially towards the children in her life. She will be missed by all. Burial services for Mally will be private. A mass will be held at St Luke's Catholic Church Nov 29 at 10 am.



