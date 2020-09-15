1/
Madeline OLIVERI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Madeline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OLIVERI, Madeline (Ippolito) 95, was born on Dec. 2, 1924 and passed peacefully on Sep. 10, 2020. Her early years were spent in New York City. She was smart, sophisticated, and elegant. She married John Oliveri on Jan. 4, 1947; they lived 65 happy years together. They raised their family on Long Island, together owning several successful newspapers, including the Ronkonkoma Review. They had a long, active retirement in Palm Harbor, FL. She is survived by her daughters and their husbands, Constance and Richard Wendlek and Lydia and Paul Fichtman. She is also survived by seven adoring grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She will soon join her husband for eternal rest in Arlington National Cemetery. Donations may be made in her name to the Palm Harbor Library, Attn: Gene Coppola.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved