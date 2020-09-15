Madeline OLIVERI

OLIVERI, Madeline (Ippolito) 95, was born on Dec. 2, 1924 and passed peacefully on Sep. 10, 2020. Her early years were spent in New York City. She was smart, sophisticated, and elegant. She married John Oliveri on Jan. 4, 1947; they lived 65 happy years together. They raised their family on Long Island, together owning several successful newspapers, including the Ronkonkoma Review. They had a long, active retirement in Palm Harbor, FL. She is survived by her daughters and their husbands, Constance and Richard Wendlek and Lydia and Paul Fichtman. She is also survived by seven adoring grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She will soon join her husband for eternal rest in Arlington National Cemetery. Donations may be made in her name to the Palm Harbor Library, Attn: Gene Coppola.



