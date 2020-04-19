|
SIEGMANN, Madeline 101, died Palm Sunday,April 5, 2020. She was a member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church. She lived her life with integrity, love, joy and kindness for all of God's creatures. She is missed and loved up to the moon and back again by family and friends. Her family has heartfelt gratitude to Angels Senior Living for years of love and stellar care, and to Seasons Hospice for their compassionate care and kindness. Sunset Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020