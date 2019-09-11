Madelyn CREVELING (1918 - 2019)
Obituary
CREVELING, Madelyn S. 101, of St Petersburg, died Sept. 7, 2019. She was born in Tremont, PA, and has been a Florida resident since 1967. Shewas a graduate of The Women's College of the University of North Carolina.Madelyn is predeceased by her husband, Samuel. Survivors include a son, Alan Creveling (Hazel);daughter, Marilyn Wright (Randolph); grandson, Rob Reed (Juliette); and great-grandchild, Kylie Reed. Visitation is planned for Saturday, Sept. 14, 10-11 am, at Beach Memorial Chapel, 301 Corey Ave., St. Pete Beach, (727) 360-5577. A service will begin 11 am, at the funeral home. Interment will be in Woodlawn Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St John's Lutheran Church, 6 West Main St., Tremont, PA 17981. For condolences visit: beachmemorialchapel.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 11, 2019
