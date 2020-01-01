BRADLEY, Mae Helen 78, passed away peacefully Monday morning, Dec. 16, 2019, following a courageous battle with cancer. Helen leaves to cherish her memory her husband, William George Bradley, whom she married July 6, 1988; her daughter, Kathy (Bruce) Zook of Cortland; her son, Larry Walters of Loveland, CO; two grandchildren, Shelly Walters and Larry Walters Jr.; a sister, Mary DeShirley; and two brothers, Evan (Linda) Thomas Jr. and Bobby (Irma) Thomas. Family and friends are welcome to attend a Memorial Mass, which will be held at 10 am, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 1955 S. Belcher Rd., Clearwater, FL 33764. A reception will follow the Mass, from 11 am until 1 pm, in the parish hall, and all are welcome to attend. View a complete obituary at: kinnickfuneralhome.com Kinnick Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 1, 2020