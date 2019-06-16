McFADDEN, Mae
It pleased the Lord to take home our much loved mommy, nanny and grandnanny on Wednesday June 12, 2019. Mae is preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Sam McFadden. Mae was a loving mother to daughters, Dianne (Dennis)Englebert-Lytle and Sandra (Bruce) Brown, also survived by her very precious grandchildren, Tiffany (Sam) Mettin, Samuel (Katie) Englebert, Ethan (Caitlyn) Englebert, Spencer Brown and Kennedy Brown. Additionally, she has two loving great-grandaughters, Laila and Callie Englebert. Services will be held at Indian Rocks Church at 2 pm on Sunday June 16, 2019.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 16, 2019