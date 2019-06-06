CLEMONS, Dr. Mae O.
72, of Tallahassee, FL passed unexpectedly Friday, May 31, 2019. Dr. Clemons grew up in Monticello, FL, graduating from Howard Academy High School. She later graduated from Gibbs Junior College, St.
Petersburg, and Florida A&M University for her undergraduate and Master's degrees, and Florida State University with her Ph.D. in English Education. Dr. Clemons was an esteemed educator and administrator, holding executive level positions at Florida's Departments of Education and Corrections. She was the author of Florida's Forgotten Legacy: Segregated Black Secondary Schools. She was a member of Travelers' Rest Missionary Baptist Church in St. Petersburg, FL and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Cherishing her love are her devoted sister, Carrie (Fred) Hames; caring brothers, William (Norma) Burman and Jerry Burman; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral Service will be Saturday, June 8, 11 am, at Travelers Rest M.B. Church. Visitation will be Friday, June 7, 4-7 pm, at
Smith Funeral Home (727) 894-2266
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 6, 2019