Magdalena SABEL

Obituary
SABEL, Magdalena

92, went to be with the Lord January 6, 2019 with family at her side. Beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Magdalena was born in Yugoslavia August 13, 1926 and was a longtime resident of Clearwater. She enjoyed sewing, baking, playing tennis, and walking the beach. Magdalena will be missed by family and friends. Inurnment is March 9, 2019, 10 am at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019
