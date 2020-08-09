Magdalena WELTI

WELTI, Magdalena M. 73, of St. Petersburg, Florida died Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital in Connecticut with her loving daughter, Erika by her bedside. Born in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary, Magdalena was the daughter of the late Dezsoe and Anna Maria (Eles) Koltay. She immigrated to the United States with her family in 1958 and resided in the Vernon-Rockville, CT area for 30 years before moving to St. Petersburg in 1988. Magdalena was a communicant of The Cathedral of St. Jude the Apostle in St. Petersburg, Florida. She worked as a home décor sales associate with Pier One and Tuesday Morning. Magdalena is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Erika J. Roy and Robert F. Roy; her grandchildren, Sarah and Aaron Roy; and her twin brother and his wife, Sandor and Sandy Koltay. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 18 at 1 pm at The Cathedral of St. Jude the Apostle, 5815 5th Avenue N., St. Petersburg, FL. Those who wish to send flowers may do so in her honor to The Cathedral of St. Jude the Apostle.



