BORCHARDT, MaieVyne



Jones



(Cannon) , died on September 12, 2016 in Anchorage, Alaska following a year's battle with metastatic cancer. MaieVyne was born in Largo, Florida on October 11, 1928 to Winnie Williams and Willis Newton Cannon. She married her high school sweetheart, Franklin Albert Jones Jr. in 1949. They moved to Anchorage in 1959. Frank died in 1973 and in 1992 MaieVyne married H. A. (Bo) Borchardt. MaieVyne was preceded by her parents, brother, Willis N. Cannon Jr. and both husbands; she is survived by sons, Wayne Jones of California, Gary Jones (Patricia) of London, England; and daughter, Beverly Wooley (Chris) of Anchorage, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her ashes will be interred at the Largo Cemetery on February 21 at 11 pm.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 17, 2019

