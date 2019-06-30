Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maj. Janet Eileen "Jan" OGLE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

OGLE, Maj. Janet Eileen "Jan"



R.N., 87, passed peacefully on June 25, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. A veteran of the Vietnam War, she also was a Visiting Nurse, Memorial Hospital charge nurse in Lima, Ohio and Lake Central Airline Stewardess. In 1958 she joined the U.S. Air Force and completed training and was immediately assigned to Tachihawa, Japan for four years. In 1967 became a Air Force Flight Nurse bringing wounded back to hospitals in the states from Vietnam. 1968 to 1969 served in Vietnam at Tan Son Nhut air base hospital. Jan went on to lead a successful 17 year career in the U.S. Air Force and retired honorably in 1975. Jan was a brave and loyal patriot and a loving daughter, sister, aunt to her family. We cherish memories of spending time with Jan at her Tampa, FL waterfront home. After Jan moved to Cincinnati she continued to make more friends and entertain them with her quick wit. She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Flora Anderson; mother, Gertrude Ogle; brother, Jack Ogle (Kate); and great-nephew, Kyle Plush. She is survived by sister, Judy Zehren (Joe); nephew and nieces, John Zehren (Linda), Jodi Schwind (David), Jill Plush (Ron), Mark Ogle (Fara), Tina Miller (Carlos), Don Ogle (Robin), Dan Ogle, Kathy Wolfe (Mark). She will live on in the memories of countless family and friends. Donations in her name may be made to Kyle Plush Answer The Call Foundation by visiting the





Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 30, 2019

