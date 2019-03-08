SWARTSEL, Majel



89, of Holiday, was born on July 16, 1929, in Dunedin, and passed away March 5, 2019 at home in Bailey's Bluff, having lived 89 wonderful years. She met her husband, Eddie, on a blind date while in high school at Tarpon Springs High, and they married on June 6, 1949, spending 69 wonderful years together in marital bliss. While her advancing Alzheimer's condition affected her, it never robbed her ability to say "I love you" to all who were around her. She was a dedicated mother to Mark, Matt, and Elaine, a loving grandmother to Hunter, Forrest and Fischer (Mark), Ryan and Patrick (Elaine), and Erin and Justin (Matt), and enjoyed a still growing family as a great-grandmother to six. She is also survived by one brother, Dennis Colado and his family, and was predeceased by her sister, Rachel Colado. Majel worked in her early years out of high school for the City of Tarpon Springs, but then dedicated herself to family, friends, and her beloved bible study classes, all the while doing the work of seven men and three mules while gardening and doing her yard work. Those unfortunate enough to be helping her were always amazed at how she could outwork all of them. She loved collecting shells, old bottles, and other artifacts, while autonomously donating to countless charitable causes. Although she ruled the roost with an iron hand and a frying pan, all those who were around her can only remember the unbridled sense of humor and endless happiness she brought to all that she encountered.



Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 8, 2019