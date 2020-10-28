WAKEMAN, Major Edwin Burr "Ed" passed away Oct. 12, 2020. He retired from the USAF after 26 years and proudly served our country in the Korean, Vietnam and Cold wars. After his service, Ed earned his degree in Respiratory Therapy. He is preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Frances (Pyle) Wakeman. He is survived by his wife, Linda; his five children and their spouses, Mark (Darcey), Paul (Vasanthi), Brant, Lucia, Matthew (Diana); three stepchildren, Andrea (Mike), April, Amber; 14 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Wounded Warrior Project
.