JONES, Major General James G. (Ret.) 86, of Tampa, FL passed away peacefully October 21, 2020. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, September 1, 1934, to James and Mary Jones, and was a brother to John Jones (deceased). General Jones is survived be his wife of 60 years, Sandy Jones; son, James E. Jones; and grandson, James R. Jones. He graduated from Waynesville (Ohio) High School in 1952 and earned a BA degree (cum laude) in mathematics from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio, in 1956. He was a member and President of the Phi Kappa Tau fraternity and the Phi Beta Kappa honor society. General Jones entered active duty August 1957 at Harlingen Air Force Base (AFB), Texas and earned his navigator wings in September 1957. He earned his electronic warfare officer rating March 1958 at Keesler AFB, MS. His first operational assignment was with the 301st Bombardment Wing at Lockbourne Air Base, Ohio, where he flew as an electronic warfare officer in EB-47s until 1960. In March 1960, he transferred to the B-58A test force at Carswell AFB, Texas. Assigned to the 3958th Test Squadron and later to the 43rd Bombardment Wing, he served as a test flight navigator and defense systems operator instructor in the Hustler until February 1964, when he became wing aircraft performance officer. General Jones moved with the 43rd Bombardment Wing to Little Rock AFB, AR, August 1964. He was assigned to Headquarters Strategic Air Command, Offutt AFB, NE, July 1965, working in the Strategic Reconnaissance Directorate, specializing in SR-71 and B-58 operations. The general was a distinguished graduate of Air Command and Staff College July 1967, and June 1968, transferred to Takhli Royal Thai AFB, Thailand. While there he flew 113 Wild Weasel combat missions in F-105F's in Vietnam. Departing Thailand in August 1969, he served as an electronic warfare staff officer with the Royal Air Force at Royal Air Force Station Medmenham, England. This exchange tour of duty, which included flying in Vulcan and Canberra aircraft, ended in August 1971, when he was assigned to Nellis Air Force Base, NV, as a Wild Weasel instructor electronic warfare officer with the 57th Fighter Weapons Wing. In addition to his F-4C and F-105F Wild Weasel instructor duties, General Jones served as the wing commander's executive officer from February 1972 to June 1973, commander of the 57th Services Squadron from June 1973 to June 1974, and chief of security police from December 1973 to May 1974. After graduating from the Air War College August 1975, he was assigned to Bergstrom AFB, Texas, as deputy director of logistics, 602nd Tactical Air Control Group. In February 1976, he became deputy commander for operations, 35th Tactical Fighter Wing at George Air Force Base, CA. He was named vice commander of the wing in August 1977. In January 1979, he transferred to Headquarters Tactical Air Command, Langley Air Force Base, VA, as assistant to the deputy chief of staff for plans. He became chief of staff at Tactical Air Command headquarters in January 1980. The general's last assignment was Commander, Keesler Technical Training Center, Keesler Air Force Base, MS, 1986 until his retirement in 1988. General Jones is a master navigator with over 3,000 flying hours. His military decorations and awards include the Distinguished Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Distinguished Flying Cross, Meritorious Service Medal with oak leaf cluster, Air Medal with eight oak leaf clusters, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal with two oak leaf clusters, Combat Readiness Medal and Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal. After retirement from the Air Force, General Jones served as VP, then President, of Refelctone Inc., a flight simulator company based in Tampa. He also enjoyed his time and affiliation with Metropolitan Ministries, the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA), and the St. James Methodist Church in New Tampa. In retirement, the General loved nothing more than spending time with his wife, his family, and watching his grandson play hockey and golf. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Metropolitan Ministries of Tampa. A graveside service at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, will be held November 20.



