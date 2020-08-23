LEIMBACH, Major Gilbert Warren "Gil" passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 of the Corona virus. He was 92 years old. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Gwynfa; daughter, Jayne; son-in-law, Steve; granddaughter, Nicole; and her mother, Kelly. He was preceded in death by his sons, Jim and Rob Leimbach. Gil's passion was flying. He earned his pilot's license at the age of 15. He was an Air Force veteran of 21 years. He was a fighter pilot and spent two tours of duty in Vietnam. He flew over 140 missions while in Vietnam, 53 were over the north. His most treasured award was the Wright's Brothers Award for over 50 years of accident free flying. Gil was active in scouting since childhood. When he retired he spent many hours of scouting with Cub Pack 25 of Lutheran Church of our Saviour. He loved flying, scouting and the American flag. Funeral arrangements are pending.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store