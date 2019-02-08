JACOBS, Major Leo "Jake"
83, of Spring Hill, Florida, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019. Jake is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Diana; his daughter, Tracy Lea Jacobs (Matt); his son, John Trevor Jacobs (Sharon); three grandsons, Jacob McGovern, Johnny Lee Kennedy McGovern, and Trevor Foxworth; as well as his many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Funeral Service will take place 2 pm, Sunday, February 10, at the First United Methodist Church of Spring Hill. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
