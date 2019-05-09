MOOMEY, Malcolm
of St. Petersburg, FL, passed April 20, 2019 at Bay Pines VA Center. He was preceeded in death by his first wife, Bette; eldest son, Thomas; and grandson, Jason. He is survived by wife, Ruth; sons, Jeffrey (Linda), Joel (Nancy); stepsons, Dennis (Robin), Keith (Kathleen); grandchildren, Kelly, Brett, Erin, Sean, Rhiannon, Brandi and Sarah; also 12 great-grandchildren. He was a WWII Veteran seving in the Philipines and New Guinea. He was a member of Elks Lodge #1224, American Legion #305 Amvets #8 and Clearwater. He was also a member of St. Johns Venney Catholic Church, St. Pete Beach. Services will be hold in Decatur, IL. Rest In Peace.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 9, 2019