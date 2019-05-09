Malcolm MOOMEY

Obituary
MOOMEY, Malcolm

of St. Petersburg, FL, passed April 20, 2019 at Bay Pines VA Center. He was preceeded in death by his first wife, Bette; eldest son, Thomas; and grandson, Jason. He is survived by wife, Ruth; sons, Jeffrey (Linda), Joel (Nancy); stepsons, Dennis (Robin), Keith (Kathleen); grandchildren, Kelly, Brett, Erin, Sean, Rhiannon, Brandi and Sarah; also 12 great-grandchildren. He was a WWII Veteran seving in the Philipines and New Guinea. He was a member of Elks Lodge #1224, American Legion #305 Amvets #8 and Clearwater. He was also a member of St. Johns Venney Catholic Church, St. Pete Beach. Services will be hold in Decatur, IL. Rest In Peace.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 9, 2019
bullet World War II bullet Elks Lodge
