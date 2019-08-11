PRESSMAN, Malcolm Born January 2, 1923, passed August 7, 2019. His life was a tale of the American dream. Born on the kitchen table in Bensonhurst, New York, the second son of Abraham and Pauline Pressman, Mal excelled academically and athletically all through his school years. He was always a defender of the weak and underdogs, and never backed down from a fight. He skipped three grades and graduated from New Utrecht High School . He was too young to become a professional baseball player which was his dream at that young age. He then went to work with his famous and dynamic uncle, Buddy Lee, who had a well known men's clothing store in Brooklyn. Mal became a top salesman and personality there as he sold to and entertained the famous baseball players, athletes, musicians, band leaders and actors of that era. Soon after WW II. began, and his brother, Arnold had been drafted, Mal lied about his age so that he could enlist and get in the fight. He was sent to the Pacific Theater as a Morse Code operator in the Army/Air Force and fought in the Philippines and New Guinea to liberate Luzon and the Philippines. He was decorated with a Good Conduct award, an American Theatre medal, a Philippine Liberation Ribbon, a Pacific Theatre medal, and three bronze battle stars for action against the enemy at New Guinea, Bismarck Archipelago, and the battle of Luzon, liberating the Philippines. After his return to NY, recovering from Dengue Fever and Malaria, he went to City College for a short time. He could have become a brilliant lawyer, but was offended by the Communist professors who were teaching. Brooklyn and Manhattan was the center of his world at that time for Mal. Dodger games at Ebbits Field, Track n Field and boxing matches at Madison Square Garden, family and friends. During the summers he was a sport's instructor at Grossingers in the Catskills. There he met Rhoda Grob and they were married six months later and until her death in 2010. They had two daughters and soon moved away from NY due to health concerns After years of hard work in the clothing business, Mal was approached and Convinced, as a super salesman, to open up new territory in the field of industrial chemicals and cleaning equipment in the Tampa Bay area. Mal and Rhoda loaded up the car, now with their three daughters: Susan, Audrey, and Karen and headed to Tampa. After many years, and the birth of his son, Ron, he was able to open up his own company Palm Chemical and Equipment, and coach Little League on the side. Mal was a tough, critical and hard working man all his life. He wasn't afraid of anything. He said what he believed in and was always ready to defend these beliefs. A humanitarian, war hero, successful businessman, son, brother, husband and father. He is survived by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Graveside service will be held 11 am Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Myrtle Hill Cemetery in Tampa. Rabbi Joshua Hearshen will officiate. Military rites will be rendered by the United States Air Force and VFW #424 of Tampa. Memorial donations may be made to Operation Toy Soldier, 15381 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33760. This charity provides toys to the children of deployed U.S. soldiers at during the holidays. Verans Funeral Care has been entrusted with the arrangements. Friends and family may sign the guestbook at: www.veteransfuneralcare.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 11, 2019