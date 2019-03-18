|
KIRKLAND, Malcom D. "Jr"
90, of Largo, FL, passed away March 15, 2019 at home under Hospice care. He was born in Largo, FL and served in the U.S. Army, retiring after 28 years. After retirement, Malcolm worked for Hammock Hardware, Largo for 10 years. He loved his family and lived for Sunday dinners with them. He also enjoyed fishing and cast netting. He is survived by his wife, Lieselotte "Lisa" of 63 years; a son, Donald (Patti) Kirkland; a daughter, Judy (Kirk) Goetz; a brother, Rev. G. Lewis (Anna Belle) Kirkland; four grandchildren, Melissa, Christopher, Brittanie, Ryan; and four great-grandchildren, Alexander, Brayden, Connor and Evelyn. Services and military honors at Bay Pines National Cemetery are pending. For online condolences, please visit:
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 18, 2019