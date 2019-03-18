Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
693 South Belcher Road
Clearwater, FL 33764
(727) 562-2070
Resources
More Obituaries for Malcom Kirkland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Malcom D. "Jr" Kirkland

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Malcom D. "Jr" Kirkland Obituary
KIRKLAND, Malcom D. "Jr"

90, of Largo, FL, passed away March 15, 2019 at home under Hospice care. He was born in Largo, FL and served in the U.S. Army, retiring after 28 years. After retirement, Malcolm worked for Hammock Hardware, Largo for 10 years. He loved his family and lived for Sunday dinners with them. He also enjoyed fishing and cast netting. He is survived by his wife, Lieselotte "Lisa" of 63 years; a son, Donald (Patti) Kirkland; a daughter, Judy (Kirk) Goetz; a brother, Rev. G. Lewis (Anna Belle) Kirkland; four grandchildren, Melissa, Christopher, Brittanie, Ryan; and four great-grandchildren, Alexander, Brayden, Connor and Evelyn. Services and military honors at Bay Pines National Cemetery are pending. For online condolences, please visit:

www.MossFeasterClearwater.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Download Now