Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
727-789-2000
Service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
Malinda (Freeman) Parker

Malinda (Freeman) Parker Obituary
PARKER, Malinda (Freeman)

79, went home on March 28, 2019 to be with her husband, John (Sonny) who went before her. Sonny and Malinda met while at Stetson University in DeLand. Malinda was active in her community and church but her passion was that of being a homemaker and raising her children, son, John (Stacy); daughters, Dawn (Leo) and Dana (Dean); family friend, Rick (Jessica); and her 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She was also very close to her only sister, Claudia Cook. She will be greatly missed by all those who loved her. Service will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, April 13 at:

Curlew Hills Memory Gardens.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 7, 2019
