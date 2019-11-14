Malissa ALBERT

ALBERT, Malissa Pearl 86, of Saint Petersburg, Florida, transitioned to her heavenly home on November 3, 2019. She is survived by her sons, Willie L. Albert Jr. and Edwin J. Albert; daughters, Daphne D. Albert and Ruth R. Albert; sisters, Rosa Mae Williams and Betty Jean Revels; eight grandchildren and 14 great- grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, 3-7 pm at the funeral home; Funeral service Saturday, November 16, 11 am, at St. Mark M.B. Church at 301 37th Street S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 14, 2019
