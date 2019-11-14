ALBERT, Malissa Pearl 86, of Saint Petersburg, Florida, transitioned to her heavenly home on November 3, 2019. She is survived by her sons, Willie L. Albert Jr. and Edwin J. Albert; daughters, Daphne D. Albert and Ruth R. Albert; sisters, Rosa Mae Williams and Betty Jean Revels; eight grandchildren and 14 great- grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, 3-7 pm at the funeral home; Funeral service Saturday, November 16, 11 am, at St. Mark M.B. Church at 301 37th Street S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 14, 2019