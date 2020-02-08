Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mallett JACKSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JACKSON, Mallett Claude Jr. "Mal" USMC (Retired) passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 in his residence in Woodbridge, Virginia. He was 94. Mal was born on March 25, 1925 in St. Louis, Missouri. He enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1943 and proudly served his country for nearly 30 years with combat tours in World War II, Korea and Vietnam. His awards include the Legion of Merit and Purple Heart medals. In 1972, Mal retired from the Marine Corps and relocated to Pinellas County, where he and his wife, Eileen, were residents for nearly 45 years. Mal founded the Marine Corps Junior ROTC unit at Clearwater High School in 1972 and later taught at the Cathedral School of St. Jude and St. Petersburg Catholic High School. At St. Pete Catholic, Mal coached the junior varsity football and varsity softball teams. He is fondly remembered as "The Colonel" by the many students he coached and mentored during the 1970s. In his retirement, Mal was an avid sportsman and duplicate bridge player, achieving Silver Life Master in 2000. Mal and Eileen were socially-active in their St. Petersburg, Largo and Seminole communities and are fondly remembered by their many friends as well. Mal is survived by his loving wife of nearly 70 year, Eileen S. Jackson; sons, Dennis M. Jackson, Kevin C. Jackson and Timothy J. Jackson; daughter, Nancy Jackson Patrick; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Mal is lovingly remembered as a patient, generous and loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He loved to sing patriotic songs and "the oldies" and had an excellent voice and amazing repertoire. Mal will be laid to rest with military funeral honors at the Quantico National Cemetery in Triangle, VA on February 19, 2020. More information is available at

