Mamie POWELL

POWELL, Mamie Lolita of St. Petersburg tran-sitioned to her heavenly home October 21, 2020. She was a missionary at Royal Community Holiness Church. Cherished memories she leaves to her beloved mother, Elizabeth Powell; son, Emmanuel J. Elamin; and daughter, Tamela Rosebud-Stubbs; brother, Harry Powell; sisters, Deloris Powell-Myrick and Charlotte Powell; two grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday, Oct. 29, 3-7 pm, at Lawson Funeral Home. Funeral service Friday, Oct. 30, 1 pm at Royal Community Holiness Church 1362 29th St. S. Lawson Funeral Home 727-623-9025
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 28, 2020.