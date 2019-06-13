Mamie Ruth STARKS

Guest Book
  • "RIP MRS MAMIE RUTH STARKS EARTH HAS NO SORROWS THAT HEAVEN..."
    - Brenda Mims Martin Foster
Service Information
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL
33713
(727)-623-9025
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Galilee M.B. Church
505 35th St.
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Galilee M.B. Church
505 35th St.
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

STARKS, Mamie Ruth

71, of St. Petersburg, transitioned Saturday, June 1, 2019. She is survived by her son, Michael Wilson; daughters, Shelisa McKnight, Cassandra Crumity, and Chekita Starks; brothers, James, Tonie and Albert Young; sisters, Willie Mae Shorter and Mary Green; 14 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visitation with wake will be Friday, 6-8 pm, with Funeral Saturday, June 15, 11 am, both services to be held at Galilee M.B. Church, 505 35th St. S.

Lawson Funeral Home

(727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.