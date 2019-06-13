STARKS, Mamie Ruth
71, of St. Petersburg, transitioned Saturday, June 1, 2019. She is survived by her son, Michael Wilson; daughters, Shelisa McKnight, Cassandra Crumity, and Chekita Starks; brothers, James, Tonie and Albert Young; sisters, Willie Mae Shorter and Mary Green; 14 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visitation with wake will be Friday, 6-8 pm, with Funeral Saturday, June 15, 11 am, both services to be held at Galilee M.B. Church, 505 35th St. S.
Lawson Funeral Home
(727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 13, 2019