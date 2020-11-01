1/1
Manas MILLER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Manas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MILLER, Manas "Manny" the souvenir import king, died peacefully in his sleep Sunday, Oct. 18/2020, after a battle with the diseases of the elderly. Born in San Francisco in 1930, he spent time in an orphanage through the depression, that would shape his later life. He built and sold his import business twice and lived in Matawan, NJ and St. Petersburg, FL before settling in Spring Hill, Florida. In his later years, he volunteered many hours as a Marine Corps league service officer, helping many injured Marines apply for and receive compensation. He is preceded in death by Bunny Miller, and is survived by seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his children, Lynda, Jeff, Scott, Debbie, Lena, and Ross.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved