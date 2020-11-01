MILLER, Manas "Manny" the souvenir import king, died peacefully in his sleep Sunday, Oct. 18/2020, after a battle with the diseases of the elderly. Born in San Francisco in 1930, he spent time in an orphanage through the depression, that would shape his later life. He built and sold his import business twice and lived in Matawan, NJ and St. Petersburg, FL before settling in Spring Hill, Florida. In his later years, he volunteered many hours as a Marine Corps league service officer, helping many injured Marines apply for and receive compensation. He is preceded in death by Bunny Miller, and is survived by seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his children, Lynda, Jeff, Scott, Debbie, Lena, and Ross.



