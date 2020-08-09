Manie FITZGERALD

FITZGERALD, Manie age 88, of Tierra Verde, FL, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at home surrounded by loving family. Born in Reid, Mississippi to the late Earnie T. "Jack" Leachman and Martha Elizabeth "Bettye" Leachman, she married her loving husband of 63 years, James Allen "Jim" Fitzgerald, on September 7, 1951. Manie attended Vanderbilt University and Memphis State University. Jim and Manie were founding members of White Station Church of Christ in Memphis, attended Christ Church in Nashville and BayPoint Christian Church in St. Petersburg. Manie was predeceased by her husband, parents, brothers, Earnie (Shirley) Leachman, Don (Dot) Leachman and sister-in-law Betty (Paul) Winningham and is survived by her children, James "Jim" Allen, Jr. (Courtney) and Sarah Elizabeth (John) Fitzgerald Brunson; grandchildren, William "Will" James (Michelle), Ian James (Angela), and Evan James; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date. Please visit Manie's tribute page at www.andersonmcqueen. com to offer a condolence to the family. www.AndersonMcQueen.com