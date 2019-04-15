MERCEDES, Manuel B.
age 101, passed away on April 9, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Eva for over 66 years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Eva and is survived by his son, John Mercedes; and daughter-in-law, Tammi Mercedes; niece Maureen, Fogg; niece, Colleen Peace and husband, Steve Peace; and many family members in Spain. Manuel B. Mercedes was born in Cadiz, Spain in 1917. He came to the United States after serving in the Spanish navy and served honorably and nobly in the U.S. Army during World War II, participating in the Invasion of Normandy, Battle of the Bulge, Battle of Berlin, earning three bronze stars, combat medic badge, and American citizenship. He was later knighted by France, awarded the Legion of Honor medal, the Jubilee of Liberty Medal and was a lifetime member of Veterans of Foreign Wars. Manuel retired from the federal government enjoying his family and many friends, two poodles, watching soccer and boxing while sipping his favorite glass of sangria. Interment will be at the Florida National Cemetery, April 16 at 2 pm with the United States Army Honor Guard bestowing full military honors.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 15, 2019