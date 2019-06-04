Manuel Benitez

BENITEZ, Manuel

87, from Tampa, passed away on June 1, 2019. Born in Ybor City, Manuel gra- duated from Jefferson High School. After serving in the Navy, he earned Bachelor and Masters degrees, and was an educator for 43 years. He joins in Heaven his beloved wife of 58 years, Carmela Benitez. Manuel is lovingly remembered by his children, Michael Benitez (Maureen), Vanessa Fernandez (Artie), and Melissa Sierra (Michael); along with 10 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 5-8 pm at Gonzalez Funeral Home in Tampa, with services beginning at 6 pm.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times from June 4 to June 6, 2019
