Manuel Campos
CAMPOS, Manuel "Manny" 58, of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 after a short illness. Manny was born and raised in Newark, NJ and moved to St. Petersburg, FL in 2018. Manny was predeceased by his father, Fernando Campos. He will be lovingly and forever remembered by his husband of 29 years, Joseph Sutter; his stepdaughter, Constance Sutter; his mother, Maria Campos; his brother, Fernando Campos and his wife, Nereida; his niece, Julie Kramer and her husband, Dan; his grandniece, Jordan; many other family members and a large number of cherished friends. Thinking of Manny brings memories of laughing so hard we cried, feeling warmth and love just by being in the same room. If we had a worry, there was no doubt he'd be there. But the room is not just our home, it's the neighborhood sidewalk, the grocery store, anywhere he went. And the memories are shared by all of us that have known him, for a few minutes or a lifetime. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Anderson McQueen Northeast Chapel, 2201 Dr. MLK Street North, St. Petersburg, Florida 33704 from 1-3 pm with a funeral service to follow at 3 pm. Please visit the family's online guestbook at www.andersonmcqueen.com.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
JUL
14
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
(727) 822-2059
