Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Manuel's life story with friends and family

Share Manuel's life story with friends and family

DUCOT, Manuel 73, of Spring Hill, passed October 20, 2020. He is survived by sons, Manuel Jr., Perrie, Henry; daughter, Marisol; sisters, Doris Her-nandez, Carmen Portalatin; niece, Theresa Hernandez; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Pinecrest Funeral Home



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store