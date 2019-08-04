FERREIRA, Manuel Michael 66, died July 30, 2019, in St. Petersburg, FL. Mike is survived by his mother, Lillian Wardner; his wife of 45 years, Sandy Ferreira; son, his Aaron M. Ferreira and his daughter, Rebecca (Tom) Simpson; his grandchildren, Nathan and Christien Lane, and Elizabeth Simpson; sister, Sandra (Frank) Ranney and extended family. Mike was a great family man and a loving father. Mike was very involved with his church, he was a Third-Order Carmelite, a member of the Knights of Columbus and active in various social justice ministries. A funeral mass is scheduled for 10 am, August 10, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 54th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL. A reception to follow at the church. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mike's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to either St Vincent de Paul Ministries or Suncoast Hospice.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 4, 2019