KASTRENAKES, Manuel born in Brownville, Pennsylvania on June 15, 1935, the son of Demetri and Paraskevi Kastrenakes, passed away on March 10, 2020. He was the youngest of his five siblings. His family moved to Miami, Florida when he was 11 years old. After graduating from high school, Manuel served in the US Air Force and was stationed at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, California from 1954-1958. He then enrolled in the University of Miami. On February 7, 1960, he married his wife of 60 years, Evangelia Clonaris at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Nassau, Bahamas. In 1961, while expecting their first daughter, Sevasti, they opened Vangy's Boutique on Bay Street. Manuel and Evangelia then welcomed their son, Michael in November of 1963 and 10 years later, their daughter, Patricia in June of 1973. Four years later, he moved his family to Clearwater, Florida. Manuel began his automotive business and immediately got involved in the Greek Orthodox Community where he proudly served as Parish Council member and President. Manuel was very proud of his Cretan heritage and was instrumental in starting the Orange Blossom Chapter of the PanCretan Association of America. Locally he served as its President and nationally he served the PAA as District Governor, General Secretary, and Vice President. Above all, Manuel was most proud of his children, their spouses, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Evangelia; stepmother Mary Kastrenakes; his daughter, Sevasti and husband, Markos; his son, Michael and wife, Maria; his daughter, Patricia and husband, Andrew; and his sisters, Anna Merkel and Demitra Protopapadakis; as well as nine grandchildren, Vasilea (Michael), Maria (Andrew), Emmanuel, Manoli, Evanne (Gordon), Yanni, Joseph, Demetri, and Evangelia; and his four great-grandchildren, Sevasti, Maximos, Markella, and Maria. The Trisagion Service will be held on Saturday, March 14 at 11 am, followed by the Funeral Service at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 409 Old Coachman Road, Clearwater, Florida, and the burial will be at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens 1750 Curlew Road, Palm Harbor, Florida. The family welcomes donations to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox as an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers. Curlew Hills Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 12, 2020