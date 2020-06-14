Manuel QUELLE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Manuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
QUELLE, Manuel 92, was born in Tampa, Florida May 17, 1928 and entered into eternal rest June 9, 2020. He was a man of many talents and interests, electrician, cook, handyman, fisherman, hunter, very amateur guitar/mandolin picker who enjoyed traveling, camping, bluegrass festivals, woodworking, and gardening his fruit trees. He was a masonic member at Kathleen Lodge 338, Lakeland, Florida and a former Shriner. He retired from Hillsborough County Facilities Management Department, Tampa, Florida as Electrical Plant Supervisor in 1991. Manuel was a husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather who loved his family and friends. He was preceeded in death by his mother, Josephine Quelle and father Manuel Quelle. He is survived by wife, Peggy Quelle; daughter, Arlene Favata (Ron); son, Manuel Quelle (Maria), son, Scott Hammack (Leslie); brother, Vincent Quelle (Janis); grandchildren, Craig Favata, Lauren McGraw (Ryan), Ian Quelle, Noah Quelle, Cooper Hammack, Ella Hammack; great- grandchildren, Demmi Fav-ata, Landon McGraw, Luke McGraw, and Leo McGraw as well as many extended family members and friends and special friends Gorman and Joyce Hamilton. Per his request there will be no service. Memorial contributions may be made to a cancer charity of your choice or the Shriners Hospital. Expressions of condolence at HopewellFuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 14 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hopewell Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Plant City
6005 CR 39 South
Plant City, FL 33567
(813) 737-3128
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Hopewell Funeral Home & Cemetery
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved