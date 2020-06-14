QUELLE, Manuel 92, was born in Tampa, Florida May 17, 1928 and entered into eternal rest June 9, 2020. He was a man of many talents and interests, electrician, cook, handyman, fisherman, hunter, very amateur guitar/mandolin picker who enjoyed traveling, camping, bluegrass festivals, woodworking, and gardening his fruit trees. He was a masonic member at Kathleen Lodge 338, Lakeland, Florida and a former Shriner. He retired from Hillsborough County Facilities Management Department, Tampa, Florida as Electrical Plant Supervisor in 1991. Manuel was a husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather who loved his family and friends. He was preceeded in death by his mother, Josephine Quelle and father Manuel Quelle. He is survived by wife, Peggy Quelle; daughter, Arlene Favata (Ron); son, Manuel Quelle (Maria), son, Scott Hammack (Leslie); brother, Vincent Quelle (Janis); grandchildren, Craig Favata, Lauren McGraw (Ryan), Ian Quelle, Noah Quelle, Cooper Hammack, Ella Hammack; great- grandchildren, Demmi Fav-ata, Landon McGraw, Luke McGraw, and Leo McGraw as well as many extended family members and friends and special friends Gorman and Joyce Hamilton. Per his request there will be no service. Memorial contributions may be made to a cancer charity of your choice or the Shriners Hospital. Expressions of condolence at HopewellFuneral.com
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 14 to Jun. 16, 2020.