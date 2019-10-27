RODRIGUEZ, Manuel A. US Army 88, of Belleair Bluffs, Florida, passed away on October 8, 2019. He was born in New York, New York and served in the Army as an Air Borne Ranger. He was a Federal Administrative Judge for the Social Security Administration. He is survived his two sons, Richard of Walnut Creek, California and Michael of Belleair Bluffs, Florida; one brother, J. Raymond Rodriguez. In lieu of flowers, family request donations to be made to . hubbellfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 27, 2019