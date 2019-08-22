Manuel ROSA

Obituary
ROSA, Manuel J. "Manny" 52, of St. Petersburg, passed away August 10, 2019 in East Orange, NJ. Born in Elizabeth, NJ, he is survived by parents, Louise Dunbar and Manuel Rosa; partner, Robynn; children, Michael and Manuel; sisters, Cindy, Robbie, Brandy, Anita, and Adrienne; brothers, Robert Jr. and Lander; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who loved him dearly. A home going service will be held at Bay Vista Church of Christ August 24, 2019 at 12 pm. Lawson Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 22, 2019
