SALAZAR, Manuel Sr. 88, of Tampa, passed away October 24, 2020. Manuel was born in Tampa, FL. He attended Hillsborough High School and graduated from the University of Florida at Gainesville in 1954 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy. He was a pioneer in the field of Nuclear Pharmacy and in 1976 became the very first Nuclear Pharmacist in the State of Florida. For service information please visit: www. Adams-Jennings.com