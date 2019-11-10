CLARK, Manuella Cash 79, passed away October 25, 2019. Born December 7, 1939, she was a longtime resident of Sarasota and Clearwater. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Frank Clark; daughters, Brenda Clark Jones and Theresa Clark George; son, Franklin Clark; sister, Jean Cash Schwied; brother, James Uri; and six grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at 4 o'clock on December 7, 2019 at 2461 Sundancer Dr., Clearwater. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NAMI, National Alliance on Mental Illness, www.nami.org
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 10, 2019