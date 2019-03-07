MOON, Mar Fee "Yee"
92, of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was a loving father of 11 children (10 surviving); and took great pride in his 10 grandchildren, niece, three nephews and sister-in-law. Former owner of China City Restaurant, Yee was a quiet, gentle and honorable man who worked hard, loved Jesus and gave generously to those in need. He loved this country, learned the language and studied to earn his US Citizenship. He is missed greatly; his legacy will endure for many generations. A Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:30 am at the Brett Funeral Home. Online memorial and guestbook at:
