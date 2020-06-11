Mara Quintero
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
QUINTERO, Mara 94, of Cienfuegos, Cuba, peacefully went to be with the Lord Tuesday, June 9, 2020. The family will receive family and friends at Christ the King Catholic Church Friday, June 12, from 9-10 am with a Catholic funeral mass to follow at 10 am that will be livestreamed at https://vimeo.com/427745853. Immediately following mass, Mara will be laid to rest at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Tampa, FL. The family is accepting flowers or contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in memory of Mara. To view the full obituary and express condolences virtually, please go to www.blountcurrymacdill.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel
605 S MACDILL AVE
Tampa, FL 33609
8138762421
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved