QUINTERO, Mara 94, of Cienfuegos, Cuba, peacefully went to be with the Lord Tuesday, June 9, 2020. The family will receive family and friends at Christ the King Catholic Church Friday, June 12, from 9-10 am with a Catholic funeral mass to follow at 10 am that will be livestreamed at https://vimeo.com/427745853. Immediately following mass, Mara will be laid to rest at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Tampa, FL. The family is accepting flowers or contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in memory of Mara. To view the full obituary and express condolences virtually, please go to www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.