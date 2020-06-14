Mara Quintero
QUINTERO, Mara 94, of Cienfuegos, Cuba, peacefully went to be with the Lord Tuesday, June 9, 2020. A funeral mass took place at Christ the King Catholic Church Friday, June 12, 2020. Mara was laid to rest at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Tampa, FL. For full obituary, please visit: www.blountcurrymacdill.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in memory of Mara.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
JUN
12
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
JUN
12
Burial
Garden of Memories Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 12, 2020
Please except my deepest sympathies to you and your family. As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Simone Taylor
June 11, 2020
My deepest condolences to you and your family Augie. A mother is so precious throughout a persons life that when she passes she takes part of your soul. Remember the good times. Uncle Bob
Robert Gonzalez
Family
