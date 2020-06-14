Mara Quintero

QUINTERO, Mara 94, of Cienfuegos, Cuba, peacefully went to be with the Lord Tuesday, June 9, 2020. A funeral mass took place at Christ the King Catholic Church Friday, June 12, 2020. Mara was laid to rest at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Tampa, FL. For full obituary, please visit: www.blountcurrymacdill.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in memory of Mara.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 14, 2020.