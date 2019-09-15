EARLE, Marc Taylor 66, of St. Petersburg, passed away on September 10, 2019 at home. Marc was born to Richard T. and Jeanne Earle on July 13, 1953. He worked for over 50 years as a professional numismatist. Marc is survived by Meg, his wife of 38 years; his daughters, Lindsay LaRouche (Oliver), Kristen Earle (Carl Rubinstein), and Kara Earle; his grandchildren, Dylan, Olivia, and Emerson; his brothers, Richard T., James T., and Trevor R.; and his sister, Suzanne Burrell; as well as many extended family members. A celebration of Marc's life will be held from 5-7 pm on Saturday, September 28 at the St. Petersburg Yacht Club in St. Petersburg, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the or .
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 15, 2019