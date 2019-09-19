Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marc FORTUNE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FORTUNE, Marc Andrew 49, died in his home in St. Petersburg on Sept. 5, 2019. Marc was a talented builder and teacher with a passion for motorcycles and sailing. In 2007, Marc suffered a massive burn in a sailboat, recovering for over six months in Tampa General Hospital. Undeterred by the health challenges he faced after his accident, Marc continued his adventures until the end, having attempted to cross the Gulf of Mexico in a sailboat last year. He will be most remembered as a deeply caring, generous man who was always ready to help. A memorial at TradeWinds Hotel, 5500 Gulf Blvd. St. Pete Beach, FL., 33706 will be held Sept. 22, 6-8 pm. Donations can be made to the Sea Scouts, Ship 915 c/o Boca Ciega Yacht Club, P.O. Box 530848, St. Petersburg, FL 33747.

