BURKS, Marc Geoffrey
56, of Tampa, Florida, passed away on Monday July 15, 2019. Marc is preceded in death by his father, William Ronald (Pop) Burks Sr. He is survived by his wife, Heather Burks; daughter, Melody Wallace; stepchildren, Dustin (Elizabeth Lynch)and Athena; his grandchildren, Alyiah, Anyiah, Elijah; one step-grandchild, Pheonix; brothers, Ronnie Burks and Marty (Sandra) Burks; his sister, Wendy (Brian) Lantz; nephews, Alyan, Mike, Tyler; his nieces, Valorie and Taylor (Derrek); his great-nephews, Alec, Jase, and Mason; and other family and friends. A Celebration Of Life was held Wednesday, July 17 at the home of his sister in Tampa.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 23, 2019